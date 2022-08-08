Rainy start to your back to school forecast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Most of us saw scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area and it is going to be another similar day for your back-to-school commute tomorrow. As you are heading out the door, we should remain mostly dry across much of our area, but we will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to work their way into our area in the afternoon. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the second half of the day and a couple of extra water bottles as the heat is going to be an issue. Temperatures will sit in the lower 90s but feel like temperatures can range in the upper 90s and possibly even over 100 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be another similar story, but an upper-level disturbance could increase rain chances across our area. The good thing about the rain is that it will help cool us off so if you do get a shower temperatures will start to feel nicer after the storms move out. This week as back to school gets kicked off for everyone you will want to pack extra water bottles while dressing light and grabbing the umbrella.

Tracking the Tropics: It has been quiet for a while but there is an area of development that we will continue monitoring off the coast of Africa. It has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours but has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. We will continue watching this system and keep you updated as we continue to get more information.

