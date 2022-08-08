Taylor Elizabeth McDaniel was born October 30, 1992 and went to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

To know Taylor was to love her. She exuded a joy that never changed because of her circumstances. Taylor was always available for her family and friends and she loved selflessly. Taylor loved children, especially her nieces and nephews and the special needs children she worked with over the years. Taylor always desired to be a mother, and even though she did not have her own children, she mothered countless children as a nanny, teacher assistant, and child care worker. She enjoyed cruises, bon fires, outdoor activities, camping – anything she could do with family and friends. Taylor will certainly be missed, but we can rest in the fact that if we are Christians we will be reunited on that glorious day!

Taylor is survived by her parents, Earl and Elizabeth McDaniel; her maternal grandfather, Edward Garrard (Carol); brothers, Jonathan McDaniel (Ashley), Joshua McDaniel (Taylor), Jesse McDaniel; sisters, Lindsey McDaniel, Anna Sisson (Corey), and Emma Leigh McDaniel. Taylor is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wallace and Evelyn McDaniel; and her maternal grandmother, Shirley Garrard.

Family and friends will hold a fellowship and memorial service on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the home of Anna and Corey Sisson, 7576 King Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39305. There will also be a celebration of Taylor’s life on Saturday, October 29 at the McDaniel family farm. Details related to this event will be provided on Facebook at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions are shared with the American Cancer Society or the charity of donor’s choice.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

