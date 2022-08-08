Umbrella weather continues for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most of this week, our weather will be unsettled. We have an upper-level disturbance over our region that’s going to hang out a few days. This feature, abundant moisture, and the heat of the day will all join forces to get showers & storms popping in our area each day. The best timing for rain will continue to be the afternoon & evenings, but isolated AM showers are possible on some days. Heavy rain can be expected with these storms, and the intensity may slow you down if you’re on the road when these downpours reach you. Make sure to take it slow while driving through storms, turn on your headlights, allow plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, and turn on your hazards if you’re driving through blinding rain so that the car behind you can see you. Rainfall estimates could get up to an inch daily (locally more).

When it’s not raining, it’ll remain hot and muggy. Highs will hover around 90 degrees each day, which is a little below the average. However, the humidity will of course make it feel hotter.

A cold front is actually expected to cross our area by Friday. Behind it, it’ll be noticeably less humid as the winds shift for a little while out of the north. It’ll also be much drier for the weekend!

Tracking the Tropics

Storm Team 11 is monitoring a disturbance in the Tropical Atlantic, just SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a moderate chance to develop over the next 5 days as it’s currently in an environment where some slow development is possible. There is a lot of dry air just north of it, and it’ll eventually tap into some of that on its journey. Regardless, it’s well away from the U.S., and we have plenty of time to monitor its development and movement. Stay tuned for updates. The next name up is Danielle.

