Victims identified in weekend shootings

State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence.

The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car.

On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found shot in the 3400 block of State Blvd. Jimerson was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it’s unclear if the two shootings are related. If you believe you know who is responsible, then call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

