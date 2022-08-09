After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #12

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Dalton carries offense with Winston out

Jameis Winston is officially day-to-day with a sprained right foot. With Winston out, Andy Dalton ran with the first team Tuesday and had a solid day doing it. After Paulson Adebo broke up his first pass in seven-on-seven, Dalton connected on his next five throws.

During the two-minute period, Dalton threw a dime on a deep out to Tre’Quan Smith that was negated by a false start penalty. After Adebo was flagged for defensive pass interference two plays later, Dalton connected on his next five passes including a strike to Adam Trautman in the middle of the field that put them on the other side of the 50. Dalton threaded the needle nicely and got the ball just past Marcus Maye. With 12 seconds left, Dalton connected with Kirk Merritt for a touchdown.

Dennis Allen didn’t sound overly concerned about Winston’s injury; he should be back soon. However, if he has to miss time for any reason, the team has full faith in Dalton to do enough to help the team win games.

Take Two: Michael Thomas shines again

Just another dominant day at the office for Mike T. Between seven-on-seven and team drills, Thomas finished with five receptions. His best catch may have been his first one during sevens, when Dalton found him on a skinny post for a big gain. Thomas was able to beat Tyrann Mathieu in coverage.

Through 12 practices, Thomas is playing with a purpose and looks as good as he ever has.

Take Three: Penning takes first team reps

Trevor Penning has not had any dust-ups since getting tossed from practice last week. Instead, it’s his play on the field that’s stood out recently. On Tuesday, Penning received all of the first team reps at left tackle and held his own. He had a particularly nice rep on Dalton’s touchdown pass to Merritt, where he stonewalled Taco Charlton on a pass rush. He had other solid reps, but that one stood out as one of his best ones throughout the day.

Penning certainly has the talent to be a quality left tackle in this league. How quickly he’s able to learn the technique and subtle nuances of the position will determine how quickly he gets on the field this season.

Take Four: Marcus Davenport comes off PUP

Marcus Davenport is officially off PUP and was on the field starting his ‘ramp up’ Tuesday. Davenport had been seen periodically throughout camp working off to the side with a trainer. Davenport did some individual work with coaches but did not participate in team drills.

Davenport met with the media after practice and was not thrilled with pictures of his amputated finger floating around the internet.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Ian Book put together his second straight good practice. Book connected with Dei’Jan Dixon on a nine route down the sideline during the first team period. The defense wanted an offensive pass interference call.

- Speaking of calls, officials were in attendance once again Tuesday and threw four flags on defensive backs during the one-on-one session.

- Easop Winston had one of the plays of camp, when he caught a deep ball from Book with one hand. The catch was quite smooth in the end zone.

- In addition to Winston, Marshon Lattimore, Zack Baun and Jaleel Johnson missed practice.

- Bryce Thompson was carted off the field after a one-on-one rep against Merritt.

- Taysom Hill was back with a no-contact jersey on.

- The Saints placed rookie linebacker D’Marco Jackson on injured reserve.

