Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A little girl died after an accidental shooting over the weekend in Macon.

Police Chief Davine Beck said the shooting happened Saturday evening on East Street. Officers arrived at the home to find the four-year-old had been shot.

She was taken to Noxubee General Hospital, where she died.

The shooting remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available.

