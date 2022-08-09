City of Meridian Arrest Report August 9, 2022

Robbery

At 9:20 PM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:01 AM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:07 AM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:54 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:40 AM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 28th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:35 AM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:47 AM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Bonita Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:54 PM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5500 block of Apache Ridge Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:28 PM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.