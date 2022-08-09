Crash causes lane closure on interstate in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A single-vehicle crash on the interstate in Sumter County around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday caused a lane closure. A commercial vehicle was involved.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 near the 11 mile marker in Sumter County were blocked as a result.

The Alabama Department of Transportation created a detour at Exit 8 onto U.S. 11, which allows traffic back onto Interstate 20/59 at Exit 17.

