E.F. Young Hotel might see its last day in the near future

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The historic E.F. Young Hotel has been in the spotlight for several years, but not for a good reason. The city council met today to discuss the future of this historic landmark.

The E.F. Young hotel is an important part of meridian’s history, but after several years of no upkeep and neglect, the building has deteriorated. One of the family members was at the city council work session. They are stating that the building owners are in constant contact with contractors making plans for the building. The city developers believe the building could be a safety hazard sooner than later.

“We have noticed recently that there might be more deterioration. This is just visual observants that we’ve made, so we went back to the council and asked them to continue the discussion with the owners about the possibility of taking the building down in the near future,” said Community Development Director, Craig Hitt.

The Young family said in the meeting they have been speaking to contractors since May of this year to find the best plans for the hotel.

“It’s a shame that it’s that we are even having to have these conversations, but realistically it’s it’s in a shape, and we’ve had indication from others that they feel like it’s it does needs to be taken down, so we just want it to be a safe area we wanna be able to open the avenue back up and let people to walk the sidewalks and feel comfortable,” said Hitt.

The city has given the hotel owners 45 days to get some sort of plan together. After 45 days, the council will begin discussing the future of the building.

