Knights football returns to the Kingdom

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHSAA football has returned as schools are now holding their first practices of the week and one of those teams was West Lauderdale as the Knights finally returned to the Kingdom.

The Knights had a successful season last year as they made it to the post season, but for this season, it’s a new looking team. A lot of seniors are no longer with the kingdom, but that doesn’t stop the seniors at West Lauderdale as they know they have to step up in that leadership role.

“I’m excited. I mean we are looking good up front, we are looking good all around,” said Knights’ quarterback Jackson Parker. “A lot better than what we were expecting initially. I know now I got more of a so called leadership role that people kind of look towards me cause I’ve been a four year starter so I kind of know to set a right example and do what needs to be done,” Parker said.

“My goal right now is just to step up and be the best that I can and help my teammates improve,” Knights’ linebacker Jordan Gowdy said. “We hold ourselves to a higher standard of aggressive football and we want to do that as a team and not as individual players,” Gowdy said.

Leading the way for West Lauderdale is head coach Brock Clay. Coach Clay enters his 6th year with West Lauderdale and he spoke on his excitement for the season and the changing roster.

“It’s always great this time of year. Everybody is always excited. You know football is in the air, it’s still not quite football yet but you know we have to go through the days of acclamation just like everybody else does and you know kickoff is right around the corner,” Clay said. “You know we got a lot of young guys, a lot of new spots opening up, had a lot of coaching changes this year for the first time in a long time but you know I think everyone is excited in working in the right direction. It’s just laying down that groundwork, getting the new guys to but into that philosophy and I’ll think we will be fine in the long run,” he said.

West Lauderdale will have their Jamboree at home on August 19th against Union.

