Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board supports bond issue

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board announced its support for the $34 million Meridian school bond issue. The school bond election will be Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Eight out of the 9 members read a prepared statement at a news conference Monday to show their support.

The board said the bond will help with safety for kids, renovation of middle schools and building a new athletic complex at Meridian High School.

“It gets all the children the opportunity, not just in the Meridian Housing Authority but all the city of Meridian, to have a better education, safety, and they are going to upgrade the athletic department at Meridian High School. I think that is an awesome thing to do,” said board member, Brenda Griffin.

Another board member said this will improve elementary learning spaces, science labs, playground upgrades and more.

“We are hoping that each parent that has kids to go to the poll and vote for it will benefit those kids. It is not for the parents; it is for the kids,” said board member, Marshall McKey.

McKey said this bond issue is needed as it will help over 700 school-aged MHA residents who are currently enrolled in the Meridian Public School District.

“I think by having that many kids attending the public school system, we need this bond,” said McKey.

The bond issue needs 60% voter approval to pass. Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This city election will be a bit different the municipal elections of 2021. Only one voting precinct will be open in each ward. Click here to see where city voters and people living in the Meridian Separate School District will cast their ballots Tuesday.

