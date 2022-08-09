Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with rain showers in the forecast

What we can expect today
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We are expecting some early morning rain showers. So, be sure to grab onto that rain gear. Showers and storms stick around on and off again all day. Highs are nearing the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Showers and storms stick are expected for the next few days. The heat does also so remember to practice heat safety.

I hope you all have a safe and productive day.

