Rep. Guest calls for investigation of FBI raid on Trump's home

‘I am deeply troubled’: Congressman Guest responds to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
‘I am deeply troubled’: Congressman Guest responds to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Cong. Michael Guest (MS-03) said he sent a letter Tuesday to the House Committee on the Judiciary and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, calling for the committees to conduct investigational hearings into the FBI’s recent raid at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to ensure proper Congressional oversight.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said neither President Joe Biden nor anyone at the White House “was given a heads up” about the FBI’s search. She told reporters the West Wing first learned of the search from public media reports and the White House had not been briefed in the run-up or aftermath.

Guest tweeted a response Monday night when news of the FBI action broke nationally, saying he was ‘extremely troubled’.

The letter appears below:

