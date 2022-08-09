Saints will wear new black helmets for London game vs. Vikings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the unveiling of the New Orleans Saints’ new black helmet design, fans have clamored over when the team will sport the new look.

In a tweet Tuesday morning (Aug. 9), the Saints announced they will wear the new helmets for the Oct. 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The #Saints will wear their black helmets for their game in London on Oct. 2 vs. the Vikings!#MINvsNO | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/PYLXUbfHqI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 9, 2022

The kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. CST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

