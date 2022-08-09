Saints will wear new black helmets for London game vs. Vikings

The Saints will rock their new black helmets for their London game against the Vikings.(New Orleans Saints)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the unveiling of the New Orleans Saints’ new black helmet design, fans have clamored over when the team will sport the new look.

In a tweet Tuesday morning (Aug. 9), the Saints announced they will wear the new helmets for the Oct. 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. CST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

