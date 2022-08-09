State Superintendent addresses back-to-school health concerns

students
students(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is happy to say for the first time since 2019, all schools in our state will return in-person on the first day of school.

We may not be out of the woods just yet though.

A summer spike in covid cases across our state begs the question: Will this affect the 2022-2023 school year?

Schools don’t have mask mandates in place, and many kids aren’t vaccinated.

As far as monkeypox goes, Mackey says his team is keeping a close eye on the matter.

The lack of current juvenile cases is reassuring.

“Even though it could be an issue down the road, people getting quarantined, having to shut down a school here or there because there may not be enough workers, it’s not something like covid and that transmissibility, so we don’t think it will effect schools,” explains Dr. Mackey.

His priority is keeping students in the classroom, as long as it’s safe to do so.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
Victims identified in weekend shootings
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
The four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
E.F. Young Hotel in downtown Meridian causes safety concern.
E.F. Young Hotel might see its last day in the near future

Latest News

Rain tapers off as we head into the weekend
Rain chances stick around for the next few days
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
A Meridian school bond issue passed with 68% support from voters.
Meridian School District bond issue passes in special election
Future of E.F. Young Hotel
Future of E.F. Young Hotel
Some church leaders are calling on Mississippi’s open carry laws to be repealed