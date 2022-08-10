Candlelight vigil held for Dajon Huggins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil were held Tuesday for 24-year-old Dajon Huggins, of Meridian, who was killed last Friday.

Family and friends gathered at a business on 9th Street to celebrate Huggins’ life. He was found dead inside of a car near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Candles were lit and balloons were released. Huggins’ mother said he would have celebrated his birthday in September.

The mother told News 11 that she wants justice for her son, who was also a father, leaving behind his 4-year-old child.

The investigation by Meridian Police Department into Huggins’ death continues.

