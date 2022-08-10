Candlelight vigil held for Dajon Huggins

A balloon release and vigil were held Tuesday for 24-year-old Dajon Huggins, who was killed...
A balloon release and vigil were held Tuesday for 24-year-old Dajon Huggins, who was killed Aug. 5.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil were held Tuesday for 24-year-old Dajon Huggins, of Meridian, who was killed last Friday.

Family and friends gathered at a business on 9th Street to celebrate Huggins’ life. He was found dead inside of a car near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Candles were lit and balloons were released. Huggins’ mother said he would have celebrated his birthday in September.

The mother told News 11 that she wants justice for her son, who was also a father, leaving behind his 4-year-old child.

The investigation by Meridian Police Department into Huggins’ death continues.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
Victims identified in weekend shootings
The four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
E.F. Young Hotel in downtown Meridian causes safety concern.
E.F. Young Hotel might see its last day in the near future

Latest News

Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs...
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
The Meridian Public School District discussed the next steps of putting a $34 million bond...
Educators discuss $34 million bond issue
The Southern Miss Department of Athletics mourns the loss of former Golden Eagle baseball...
Former Southern Miss Baseball Coach Corky Palmer passes away
Meridian Public School District baseball, softball complex plans for Meridian High School.
Major upgrades planned with passage of school bond