City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:42 AM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:21 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:41 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:22 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.