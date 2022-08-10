City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2022
Published: Aug. 10, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EDWIN M WILSON
|1953
|2110 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MEGHAN C JORDAN
|1985
|812 OAK GROVE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - ANDERSON PHARMACY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:42 AM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:21 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:41 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:22 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.