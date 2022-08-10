City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
EDWIN M WILSON19532110 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MEGHAN C JORDAN1985812 OAK GROVE RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - ANDERSON PHARMACY

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:42 AM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:21 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:41 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:22 PM on August 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
Victims identified in weekend shootings
The four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
E.F. Young Hotel in downtown Meridian causes safety concern.
E.F. Young Hotel might see its last day in the near future

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 10, 2022
JCSD discusses rights when defending your property
Jones Co. investigator says, ‘know your rights to defend your property’
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Daily Docket 5
Kemper County Arrest Report August 9, 2022