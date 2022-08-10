First Alert: There’s a low risk for possible flash flooding Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a low-end threat for possible flash flooding on Wednesday. There’s abundant moisture in our area courtesy of the flow coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. As storms develop due to an upper-level disturbance and the heat of the day, they’re expected to be scattered with a heavy moisture load. Some storms could drop heavy rain, and if they’re slow movers... more than 2″ could fall in a short amount of time. That could lead to flash flooding which tends to happen rapidly.

The best timing for storms will be in the afternoon and evening, and it’s important that you have ways of getting alerts. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded roadway (Turn Around, Don’t Drown).

More showers are possible through Friday as we wait on an anticipated cold front. This front will bring us much less humid conditions by the weekend, and rain chances will fall to 20% or less. Ahead of the front, highs will hover around 90 each day due to clouds & rain cooled air. Behind the front, highs will remain near 90...but feeling much more comfortable! So, make some outdoor weekend plans!

Tracking the Tropics

We’re still watching a disturbance in the Tropical Atlantic (Invest 97L). Dry air to its north will be a big battle for it increases its latitude. So, it has a small window to develop, but its chances may fizzle quick by this weekend. Storm Team 11 will keep you posted.

