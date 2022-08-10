Gas prices on the decline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Gas prices across the nation have begun to fall, reaching a national average of four dollars and one cent a gallon.

Prices like these are still very high compared to two years ago when the average of gas was just two dollars and seventeen cents.  With high inflation, people still feel the pressure of these current prices, but over the past two months, gas prices have decreased, allowing people to feel a little relief.

“I thank God for it; that’s exactly what it’s doing, relieving pressure off my pocketbook.  Oh, I don’t do a whole lot, but I get to take my grandson different places, so it’s better with that,” said local Sabrina Bolden.

The average gas price is close between Mississippi and Alabama.

Mississippi is sitting at three dollars and 58 cents a gallon, and Alabama is right there at three dollars and 59 cents a gallon.

These are average prices for regular gasoline according to Gasbuddy.com

