Meridian School District bond issue passes in special election

A Meridian school bond issue passed with 68% support from voters.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters passed a $34 million bond issue for Meridian Public School District in a special election Tuesday.

The complete but unofficial results had the bond issue passing with 68% of the vote, a margin of 1,152 to 540.

Here’s a breakdown of the voting results in each precinct for this election:

PrecinctForAgainst
Ward 1 (Trinity)354185
Ward 2 (Velma Young)19378
Ward 3 (El Bethel)20978
Ward 4 (Mt. Olive)14181
Ward 5 (Poplar Springs)226103
Precinct 167 (Trinity)84
All others outside city (Mt. Olive)219
Precinct 361 (El Bethel)02
TOTAL1,152540

