Meridian School District bond issue passes in special election
Aug. 9, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters passed a $34 million bond issue for Meridian Public School District in a special election Tuesday.
The complete but unofficial results had the bond issue passing with 68% of the vote, a margin of 1,152 to 540.
Here’s a breakdown of the voting results in each precinct for this election:
|Precinct
|For
|Against
|Ward 1 (Trinity)
|354
|185
|Ward 2 (Velma Young)
|193
|78
|Ward 3 (El Bethel)
|209
|78
|Ward 4 (Mt. Olive)
|141
|81
|Ward 5 (Poplar Springs)
|226
|103
|Precinct 167 (Trinity)
|8
|4
|All others outside city (Mt. Olive)
|21
|9
|Precinct 361 (El Bethel)
|0
|2
|TOTAL
|1,152
|540
