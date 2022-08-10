Meridian School District bond issue passes in special election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters passed a $34 million bond issue for Meridian Public School District in a special election Tuesday.

The complete but unofficial results had the bond issue passing with 68% of the vote, a margin of 1,152 to 540.

Here’s a breakdown of the voting results in each precinct for this election:

Precinct For Against Ward 1 (Trinity) 354 185 Ward 2 (Velma Young) 193 78 Ward 3 (El Bethel) 209 78 Ward 4 (Mt. Olive) 141 81 Ward 5 (Poplar Springs) 226 103 Precinct 167 (Trinity) 8 4 All others outside city (Mt. Olive) 21 9 Precinct 361 (El Bethel) 0 2 TOTAL 1,152 540

