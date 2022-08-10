Mr. David “Ralph” Jacklin

David “Ralph” Jacklin
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The friends of Mr. David “Ralph” Jacklin will celebrate his life on Sunday, August 14th, 2022 during the Sunday morning worship service at 10:00 am at Westwood Baptist Church, with the Reverend Philip Marshall officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jacklin, age 69, of Meridian passed away on August 9, 2022 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Ralph was a sincere, kind, compassionate, and considerate person – always placing others before himself. Before his decline in health, Ralph loved to travel, visiting 48 of the 50 states. He enjoyed being with his friends, attending community events, and he was very active in Sunday School. He LOVED The University of Southern Mississippi! Ralph was a Christian and deeply loved his Westwood Baptist Church Family.

Survivors include his birthmother, Dorothy Criddle; half-brother, Steve Criddle (Patricia); sister and caretaker, Jan Thorne Pickett (Ronnie – whom Ralph viewed as a brother); cousin, Leslie Price; his pastor, The Rev. Philip Marshall; his church family at Westwood Baptist Church; the staff and residents at Poplar Springs Nursing Center; and his special friends, George and Ann Culpepper, Steve Day, and Danny Wood.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Dayton and Annie Lou Skidmore Jacklin, half-brother, Perry Criddle, and his beloved maternal grandmother Skidmore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Jacklin be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the friends and family of Mr. Jacklin at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Most Read

5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
State Blvd. near where one of the shootings took place.
Victims identified in weekend shootings
The four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
E.F. Young Hotel in downtown Meridian causes safety concern.
E.F. Young Hotel might see its last day in the near future

Latest News

Meridian Public School District baseball, softball complex plans for Meridian High School.
Major upgrades planned with passage of school bond
Mary M. Boyd
Mrs. Mary M. Boyd
Sheriff Michael McKee memorial at the Kemper County Courthouse.
Kemper County remembers fallen sheriff 25 years later
Gerald Wayne George