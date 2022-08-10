The friends of Mr. David “Ralph” Jacklin will celebrate his life on Sunday, August 14th, 2022 during the Sunday morning worship service at 10:00 am at Westwood Baptist Church, with the Reverend Philip Marshall officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jacklin, age 69, of Meridian passed away on August 9, 2022 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Ralph was a sincere, kind, compassionate, and considerate person – always placing others before himself. Before his decline in health, Ralph loved to travel, visiting 48 of the 50 states. He enjoyed being with his friends, attending community events, and he was very active in Sunday School. He LOVED The University of Southern Mississippi! Ralph was a Christian and deeply loved his Westwood Baptist Church Family.

Survivors include his birthmother, Dorothy Criddle; half-brother, Steve Criddle (Patricia); sister and caretaker, Jan Thorne Pickett (Ronnie – whom Ralph viewed as a brother); cousin, Leslie Price; his pastor, The Rev. Philip Marshall; his church family at Westwood Baptist Church; the staff and residents at Poplar Springs Nursing Center; and his special friends, George and Ann Culpepper, Steve Day, and Danny Wood.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Dayton and Annie Lou Skidmore Jacklin, half-brother, Perry Criddle, and his beloved maternal grandmother Skidmore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Jacklin be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the friends and family of Mr. Jacklin at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

