Graveside services for Mrs. Mary M. Boyd will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Briggs Chapel Cemetery in Porterville, MS with the Reverend Nick Holden officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Boyd, 101, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

“Mama Babe” was born in Electric Mills, MS in November of 1920. She was educated in the schools at Electric Mills. One of her favorite activities at Electric Mills was roller skating which she was quite good at. During her lifetime, in addition to being a homemaker, she also worked outside the home as a USPS Rural Letter Carrier, and shop keeper at the family-owned Briggs Grocery store. She was a member of Briggs Chapel Methodist Church. She was also of member of the Ladies Club at Briarwood Country Club where she loved to play golf with her friends. She was an avid gardener and especially loved cutting her grass on her riding lawnmower.

Mrs. Boyd is survived by her son in law, Ruel Elliott (Carol); grandson, Tim Elliott (Mary); granddaughter Kim Galloway (Rusty), great-grandchildren Seth Elliot, Elizabeth Dufresne, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members from the Murray, Briggs, and Boyd families.

Mrs. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Albert “Pop” Murray and Emma “Mom” Murray; her husband, Elmer “Buck” Briggs; her brother Harold Murray; her husband Kinard Boyd; and her daughter Carol Elliot.

The family suggests memorials be made to Briggs Chapel Cemetery fund or to Briggs Chapel Church in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

There will be no public visitation prior to services.

