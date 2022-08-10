‘People continue to struggle‘: Lawmaker asks governor to reconsider decision to end rental assistance program

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Senate Minority Leader Derrick T. Simmons is asking Governor Tate Reeves the rethink his decision to end a federal rental assistance program.

Last week, the governor ordered Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program on August 15.

In a statement to the media, Simmons pleaded with the governor the “have compassion on the poor and needy.”

The program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, or RAMP.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was initially designed to help those who had a hardship caused by COVID-19.

However, Reeves said the program’s second tranche of funding has strayed widely from the program’s original purpose and intent because it no longer requires applicants to provide proof that they cannot pay their rent or utility bills due to a hardship caused by COVID-19.

“Mississippi isn’t afraid to make hard decisions to improve our workforce participation. That’s what we’re doing today,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This program has essentially become: If for whatever reason you can’t pay your rent or utility bill, taxpayers will pay them for you. Mississippi will continue to say no to these types of liberal handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce. Instead, we’re going to say yes to conservative principles and policies that result in more people working.”

WLBT reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

