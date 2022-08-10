Rain chances stick around for the next few days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Wednesday, we are halfway through the week! Showers and storms are in the forecast for us today bringing us the potential for flash flooding. The risk is low for now, but be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day as showers and storms slowly move through. Remember to never drive through a flooded area.

Showers remain in the forecast for the next few days before fizzing out of the area. You will be able to put your rain gear away as we head into the weekend. I hope you all have a great day and stay as dry as possible.

