Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash

Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another...
Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another tractor-trailer Aug. 9, 2022, near York.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that tied up traffic on the interstate in Sumter County Tuesday claimed the life of a Louisiana man.

Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another tractor-trailer. Officials said Joseph was not wearing a seatbelt.

The collision happened on I-20/59 near the 6-mile marker about 4 miles north of York, Ala.

