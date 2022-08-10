Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that tied up traffic on the interstate in Sumter County Tuesday claimed the life of a Louisiana man.

Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another tractor-trailer. Officials said Joseph was not wearing a seatbelt.

The collision happened on I-20/59 near the 6-mile marker about 4 miles north of York, Ala.

