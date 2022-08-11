2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 brought traffic to a halt in both directions for a short time Thursday afternoon.
A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 brought traffic to a halt in both directions for a short time Thursday afternoon. All lanes were affected for about 45 minutes before the site was cleared.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit.

An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.

The accident also affected the northbound lanes, bringing interstate traffic to a halt in both directions for a short time.

Both vehicles have been cleared and normal traffic flow has resumed.

The cleanup continues and drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek another route.

