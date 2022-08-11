2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit.

An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.

The accident also affected the northbound lanes, bringing interstate traffic to a halt in both directions for a short time.

Both vehicles have been cleared and normal traffic flow has resumed.

The cleanup continues and drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek another route.

