Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle (Photo by University of Alabama)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first four games of the season with a broken foot.

Coach Nick Saban said Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice recently. Saban said it typically takes 6-8 weeks to recover and that the sophomore receiver and return man could return as early as the Arkansas game Oct. 1.

Earle had 12 catches last season for 148 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 15 punt returns.

