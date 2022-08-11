Funeral services for Austin Frank Boyd, Jr., 84, of Emelle will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2:30 P.M. at Geiger United Methodist Church with Rev. Wilson Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Souls Chapel Cemetery in Geiger. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 P.M. until 2:30 P.M., prior to the service.

Mr. Boyd passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Elderly Care Center in Macon, Mississippi.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Boyd and Glenie Hutcherson Boyd, and sister Ilse Boyd. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Neville; son, Steve Boyd (Sherrie); daughter, Beth Boyd Ogles (Alan); grandchildren, Morgan McMahon, Austin Boyd, Adam Boyd, Chip Ogles, Boyd Ogles; and step grandsons, Ben Chasten, and Jordan Chasten (Ashley). Frank was a graduate of Geiger Elementary School, Livingston High School, and received a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and Business from Mississippi State University. He was the recipient of a football scholarship and was president of his fraternity, Sigma Chi. Following college Frank worked for the U.S. Government’s Space Program in Huntsville, and for Brown Engineering. Frank and Mary Neville returned to Sumter County where they ran The Antler Store and Southern Oil Company. Frank was a profound Christian, whose greatest joy was to tell others about our Saviors Jesus Christ. He was a life long member of Geiger First United Methodist Church and active in the Gideons International for almost 40 years, and only Jesus knows the number he witnessed to. He was greatly loved and admired by his family and friends. Pall Bearers were his grandchildren, Morgan Mc Mahon, Austin Boyd, Adam Boyd, Chip Ogles, Boyd Ogles, Ben Chasteen, and Jordan Chasteen. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Geiger, 49259 Alabama Highway 17, Emelle, Alabama or Gideons International, P.O. Box 193, York Alabama 36925.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.