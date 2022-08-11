Cameron Davis competing for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen

DALLAS (WTOK) - Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen, our own Cameron Davis, is in Dallas competing for the national title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. Preliminary competition continues Thursday night with the winner crowned Friday night.

Davis made volunteer service her platform. She and 50 other candidates are competing in talent, a 10-minute interview with judges, physical fitness, evening wear and on-stage questions. All of the candidates must be between the ages of 13 and 17.

More than $175,000 in scholarship grants were distributed among the contestants in the previous pageant. The current titleholder is Marcelle Leblanc of Alabama, who was crowned July 30, 2021 at Universal Resorts in Orlando, Florida.

