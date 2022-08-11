Graveside services for Infant Tara Rose Sullivan will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Marty Harper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Infant Sullivan was born on August 9, 2022 and passed away a few hours after her birth at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her mother, Jessica Harper; siblings, Devin Luke Harper, Joshua Boe Sullivan, and Layla Ruth Sullivan; grandparents, Dwight and Marlene Scarbrough Sullivan; uncle, Joshua Sullivan (Sheila); great-uncles, Travis Sullivan and Kenneth Joe Sullivan (Connie); cousins, Adam Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan, and Logan Sullivan; and numerous other family members and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the old sanctuary at Long Creek Baptist Church.

