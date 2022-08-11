Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing civil rights violations against four current or former members of the Louisville Metro Police Department in the Breonna Taylor case.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

The FBI raid at Donald Trump's estate was related to his possible mishandling of presidential documents. (CNN, WPTV, POOL, NY TIMES, MAGGIE HABERMAN, HOST TV)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

5 things we learned from Tuesday's bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
