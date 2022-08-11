Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.