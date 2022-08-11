Larry Dale Hughes

A Celebration of Life service for Larry Dale Hughes will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Mr. Hughes, 64, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rebecca Buchanan Hughes; 3 sons, Bobby Ray Bozeman, Tony Bozeman (Susan), and Trent Bozeman; his daughter Devlyn Staats; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and one on the way; 2 brothers Paul Hughes of Irven, KY, and William Hughes of Cincinnati, OH; a sister Doris Hughes of Richmond, KY, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lola Hughes and a brother Frank Hughes.

Larry was a long-time paint and body man and wrecker driver. He loved fishing and playing with his grandkids and great grandkids. The family would like to give a very special thank you to Faith and Cindy with Quality Hospice for the wonderful compassionate care they provided.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

