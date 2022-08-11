Less humid air moves into our area by the weekend

It'll be a bit more comfy
It'll be a bit more comfy
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Many of your are probably ready for a relief from the standard hot, muggy, and sometimes rainy summer weather. Well, relief is in sight. A cold front is expected to cross our area on Friday, and it’ll bring an end to the monotony.

There will be more scattered PM showers & storms for both Thursday and Friday. However, once the front crosses by Friday afternoon, slightly cooler and less humid air moves in. Dew points will go from low 70s ( tropical like outside)...to mid 60s ( less humid / a tad more comfy). Rain chances will drop to 20% or less for the entire weekend, and morning lows will be noticeably cooler (also in the 60s). It’ll still be hot this weekend with highs in the low 90s, but it’ll be more tolerable courtesy of the less humid conditions. So, make some outdoor plans.

Monday through Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast as some disturbances influence our weather pattern. There are hints that another front may also cross early next week. Regardless, you’ll need the umbrella for the first half of next week.

Tracking the Tropics

We continue to monitor the disturbance in the Atlantic, but it’s organization is falling apart.

