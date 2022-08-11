Local agency working to support women experiencing unplanned pregnancies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local agency in the Queen City is working to help pregnant women get the assistant they need during this post-Roe v. Wade world.

The Center for Pregnancy Choices is rallying around women facing unplanned pregnancies as well as single mothers at their Main Event held Wednesday evening at Evangel Temple.

The center and the church partnered together to host Amy Ford from the organization, Embrace Grace.

Embrace Grace’s mission is to encourage and equip churches to motivate women dealing with unexpected pregnancies.

“So, pregnancy centers, they are the first response team, and the church is the hospital. So, we want to the pregnancy centers serving these moms in crisis moments of them just finding out they are pregnant. Giving them all the resources, they need for what’s in their community and then they get connected to the church so that they have a spiritual family. That they are helped practically, emotionally, and spiritually. We have support groups and we have over 750 support groups in all 50 states that have Embrace Grace groups,” said Ford.

Both organizations Embrace Grace and The Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian offers free services to mothers-to-be.

CPC of Meridian offers free pregnancy tests, counseling, material assistance, and much more.

For more information on Embrace Grace or The Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian, you are urged to visit their websites.

