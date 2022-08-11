Lydia’s House back open

Lydia's House sign
Lydia's House sign(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The COVID pandemic led to the closing of many local businesses, and many of them were not able to get back to where they were, but Lydia’s House here in Meridian has opened back up to serve the community.

Lydia’s House has been in operation since 1999, offering free clothing to people in need. 

Throughout the past 23 years, the house was always available to help others, but it was forced to close during the pandemic. Now it’s back open, newly renovated, and ready to serve the community’s needs. No matter if it’s a pair of shoes or a winter coat, the volunteers at Lydia’s house are always there to help.

“And I just I just love the work, and then when I meet people, and they tell me what a blessing that this house has been to them and what a change it made in our lives, it just makes me it just blesses my heart, so I just love it,” said a Volunteer at Lydia’s House, Eva Young.

Lydia’s House is open to anyone and everyone, but it is only open Thursday of each week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We don’t charge anything. You can just come in, and we also offer counseling for those who need it, and we also have we will always have prayer with them before we open up, and we just so happy to be able to have the service for this community,” said Young.

Since they have just reopened, Lydia’s House is accepting donations.

