Meridian Symphony Orchestra prepares for new season

Meridian Symphony Orchestra
Meridian Symphony Orchestra(Meridian Symphony Orchestra)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether you’re into orchestral music or not, the Meridian Symphony provides something for everyone and this new season is no different.

For 62 years, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra has been part of the Queen City’s music scene and that’s their theme this year.

“We are focusing on “The Queen City Shines” talking about all the wonderful things in Meridian,” MSO Director Carra Purvis explained. The wonderful talent, architecture, venues and the artists that we have.”

Meridian has birthed a full scale of talented artists and the MSO wants to embrace this in the new season.

“We also have some American Swing, some Jazz and just a little bit of everything,” Carra Purvis said. “Even if it’s something that you may not recognize or know, there will be something that you do.”

Opening night, which is Sept. 10, is called European Colors and features pianist Ilya Yakushev. Subsequent shows are titled Latin Fire, Hometown Harmonies, American Swing and Modern Melodies. Unlike many cities this size, Meridian has a symphony orchestra and the experience is amazing.

“You’ve heard it, you just might not have realized it,’ Purvis said. “Yes, you need to come to the Riley Center, you need to sit down in that gorgeous theater, you need to experience all of that around you and hear that at least one time.”

You can buy tickets to the new season starting next week. Visit the MSO website for more.

