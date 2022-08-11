Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun

Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
By Howard Ballou and Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked.

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers.

The incident comes days after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against FBI agents and the Justice Department after the agency executed a search warrant at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home.

The Mississippi FBI has since released a statement regarding the incident in Ohio.

“The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
This April 28, 2021 booking photo provided by the Copiah County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows...
How a DEA agent returned to work in Jackson after a murder charge: ‘They tried everything they could to get us not to charge him’
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 10, 2022
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another...
Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash

Latest News

The vaccine is available by appointment only at county health department clinics in Lee,...
Monkeypox vaccine available in Miss. for people with highest risk
Homeless man holds a sign in Meridian.
One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.
Lydia's House sign
Lydia’s House back open
A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian starting Aug. 15 to replace a...
Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian