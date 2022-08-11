Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked.

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers.

The incident comes days after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against FBI agents and the Justice Department after the agency executed a search warrant at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home.

The Mississippi FBI has since released a statement regarding the incident in Ohio.

“The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

