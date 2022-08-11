More rain and storms in the forecast today

What to expect today
What to expect today
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday, we are officially one day closer to the weekend. Showers and storms are still in the forecast for us today. So, be sure to pack your rain gear if you are headed out the door. We seen rain in the early morning hours in parts of Neshoba and Kemper county. Rain chances increase as we head into the afternoon hours.

High temperatures will be near the lower 90s. Low temperatures will be near the lower 70s. So, we do remain below average for out high and low temperature for this time of year.

Rain lingers into tomorrow before showers taper off for the weekend.

