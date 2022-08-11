Ms. Jimmie Craig

Ms. Jimmie Craig
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Services for Ms. Jimmie Craig will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held at Hickory City Cemetery. Bro. Mark McDonald and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 pm-2 pm, Thursday prior to Chapel services at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Jimmie Craig, age 86, passed away on August 9, 2022.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Cindy Cleveland (Calvin) of Linwood

1 Granddaughter: Megan Warren (Brad) of Union

2 Step-Grandchildren: Lucas Cleveland (Donna)

Kristin McDonald (Josh)

3 Great-Grandchildren: Lexie Page, Katie Warren, and Bryce Warren

4 Step-Great-Grandchildren: Lia Cleveland, Lexi Cleveland, Miles McDonald, and Karmen McDonald

1 Brother: Charles Evans (Fay) of Lake

Ms. Jimmie Craig is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews

Ms. Jimmie is preceded in death by her husband: Gerald Craig; 1 Daughter: Rebecca Gail Craig; 1 Brother: Nathan Evans; Parents: James Henry & Wydell Evans

Pallbearers: Sam Burks, Lee Marlon Burks, Scott Hammond, Keith Evans, Brad Warren, and Lucas Cleveland

Honorary Pallbearer: Johnny Burks

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

