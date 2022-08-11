MSDH announces monkeypox vaccine now available to high-risk individuals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In an effort to reduce the spread of monkeypox throughout Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health has announced the expanded eligibility of the monkeypox vaccines to those more likely to have been exposed to the disease.

The vaccine can be received only by appointment at county health department clinics in each of the following counties: Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Lauderdale, Adams, Hinds, Forrest and Harrison.

As of Thursday, 11 cases of monkeypox have been identified among Mississippi residents. Nationwide, more than 10,000 cases have been identified.

“While anyone who is exposed to monkeypox through close person-to-person or intimate contact ay become infected, most of the cases being seen in this outbreak are among individuals who are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

The two-dose vaccine is now being made available to those at highest risk for potential exposure to monkeypox, in addition to vaccination of those with known contact to cases identified through MDSH investigations.

Individuals 18 years or older may be eligible for vaccination if they:

Have been notified or are aware of close intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox.

Identify as gay, bisexual, transgender, or other men who have sex with men who report having had multiple or anonymous sex partners or having attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted.

Appointments can only be made through the Monkeypox Call Center at 1-877-978-6453 following approval.

For more information on monkeypox, visit MSDH’s website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.