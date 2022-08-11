New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - IV therapy businesses are popping up around Alabama. They claim to treat anything from hydration to immunity, recovery, performance, and even allergy relief.

While it’s trendy, experts warn there’s really no oversight.

“There’s really no regulation or any rules on point governing the way they operated,” said Wilson Hunter, general counsel for the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners conducted an investigation. Hunter says the investigation found many IV therapy businesses were allowing unqualified people to treat patients.

“The physician who might be associated with business was nowhere on site or interacting with the patient, at least not to the degree that is necessary under state law,” said Hunter.

In response, the board issued a ruling that requires a physician, physician’s assistant, nurse practitioner or certified nurse-midwife must evaluate the patients and issue a prescription before the treatment can begin.

“If the products are delivered in certain concentrations that are inappropriate, they can have a thick, have adverse effects on the kidneys, there’s an SSI syndrome that can occur. There’s some potential side effects,” Hunter said.

Hunter adds even straight saline has potential complications associated with it. The new regulation also ensures IV therapy businesses use medical-grade IV fluid and medication.

