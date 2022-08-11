New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Alabama

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners conducted an investigation. Hunter says the...
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners conducted an investigation. Hunter says the investigation found many IV therapy businesses were allowing unqualified people to treat patients.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - IV therapy businesses are popping up around Alabama. They claim to treat anything from hydration to immunity, recovery, performance, and even allergy relief.

While it’s trendy, experts warn there’s really no oversight.

“There’s really no regulation or any rules on point governing the way they operated,” said Wilson Hunter, general counsel for the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners conducted an investigation. Hunter says the investigation found many IV therapy businesses were allowing unqualified people to treat patients.

“The physician who might be associated with business was nowhere on site or interacting with the patient, at least not to the degree that is necessary under state law,” said Hunter.

In response, the board issued a ruling that requires a physician, physician’s assistant, nurse practitioner or certified nurse-midwife must evaluate the patients and issue a prescription before the treatment can begin.

“If the products are delivered in certain concentrations that are inappropriate, they can have a thick, have adverse effects on the kidneys, there’s an SSI syndrome that can occur. There’s some potential side effects,” Hunter said.

Hunter adds even straight saline has potential complications associated with it. The new regulation also ensures IV therapy businesses use medical-grade IV fluid and medication.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
This April 28, 2021 booking photo provided by the Copiah County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows...
How a DEA agent returned to work in Jackson after a murder charge: ‘They tried everything they could to get us not to charge him’
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 10, 2022
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another...
Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash

Latest News

The vaccine is available by appointment only at county health department clinics in Lee,...
Monkeypox vaccine available in Miss. for people with highest risk
The Sowashee Creek Bike Trail project has been in the making for nearly 10 years.
Sowashee Creek phase 1 complete
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
Meridian Symphony Orchestra prepares for new season
Meridian Symphony Orchestra prepares for new season
One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.