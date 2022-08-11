One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness estimated that the Mississippi homeless population was about 1,100 people. But, that study was done in January of 2020, and we have gone through a pandemic that forced many more out of their homes that may not be accounted for.

Here in Meridian, the Multi-County Community Service Agency estimates there are 82 homeless on the streets of the city.

There are several organizations like the Agency and Love’s Kitchen that help to serve the homeless by feeding, housing, and preparing them for jobs.

But, it takes more than outreach organizations, the community can help too.

“I know some people will say ‘the economy is booming’ well it’s booming for certain people,” Ron Collier, Executive Director of the Multi-County Community Service Agency, said. “Those people who are living hand in mouth or day-to-day, they are still having problems.

Collier, who was homeless himself at one point in his life, adds that how we perceive the homeless needs to change.

“We must change our attitude about how we look at people who are homeless. What we have to do is look at the fact that it could be me,” Collier said.

If you want to find out ways you can help you can visit the Multi-County Community Service Agency website here.

Or you can call any of the other local outreach organizations and ask.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.