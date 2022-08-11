Rain and storms continue into tomorrow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dealing with spotty showers and thunderstorms across our area for the past couple of days and that will continue for the rest of the evening and tomorrow as well. As you are heading out for any evening plans make sure you grab the rain gear as showers will be lingering into the evening hours. We will see some more rain tomorrow afternoon with it being another similar day to what we have been seeing recently.

Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s or lower 90s across our area, but those showers will help cool you off. As we head into tomorrow it will be a copy and paste sort of day, but dew points will drop, and temperatures will rise as you start your weekend. Make sure you dress light and have the rain gear ready for today and tomorrow but for the weekend you will want to substitute the rain gear for some sunscreen.

Tracking the Tropics: All is quiet for now

