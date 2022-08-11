Saints cut Brown, waive Thompson; Costello says he’s signing

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) passes in the first half an NCAA college...
Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) passes in the first half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have cut veteran running back Malcolm Brown and waived defensive back Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.

Thompson appeared to have a serious lower leg injury during Tuesday’s practice at Saints training camp and he was waived Wednesday. His injury designation means he could wind up on the Saints’ injured reserve list if he is not claimed or does not reach an injury settlement. Thompson is a second-year pro out of Tennessee who appeared in two late-season games last season on special teams.

Brown is a seven-year NFL veteran who spent his first six seasons with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams before playing last season for Miami. The Saints acquired Brown in late July, just before the start of training camp.

Meanwhile, free agent quarterback K.J. Costello, who played for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL earlier this year, posted on social media that he was signing with the Saints. Costello wrote: “It is time to go to work! Stoked for the opportunity. Fired up to sign with the New Orleans Saints!”

The addition of Costello, who played in college for Stanford and Mississippi State, would give New Orleans a third available quarterback in Saturday night’s preseason opener at Houston while projected starter Jameis Winston sits out with a sprained right foot.

Costello signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2021 preseason and was cut before the regular season. He also received an offseason tryout with the Saints in May.

