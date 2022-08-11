SE Grocers offering food in exchange for vaccines

Winn-Dixie offering a swap, groceries for vaccinations. Source: Winn-Dixie
Winn-Dixie offering a swap, groceries for vaccinations. Source: Winn-Dixie
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeastern Grocers Inc., is offering up to $20 in free groceries for customers ages 3 and older who receive flu and second-choice vaccines on the same day.

Winn-Dixie grocery stores come under SEG’s parent-company umbrella.

SEG is offering the vaccinations now, ahead of the upcoming flu season.

To receive the free grocery offer, customers can walk into any SEG in-store pharmacy or make an appointment online to get a flu vaccine (free with most insurances) to receive a voucher for $10 in free groceries.

Additionally, customers who receive a second vaccine of their choice on the same day will receive an additional $10 in free groceries. These include more than 15 vaccine options, such as COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, meningitis and Tdap.

State and age restrictions apply.

Additionally, in accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) recently began to administer Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 18 and older in nearly 100 select pharmacies on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Vaccines are available (while supplies last) as a two-dose primary series, administered three to eight weeks apart, and are recommended for all adults, including those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The grocer remains committed to caring for and supporting the communities it serves while following local, state and federal guidelines.

SEG appreciates the flexibility, kindness and respect for other shoppers and associates shown by its customers, and asks for their continued cooperation to keep communities safe and healthy.

For more information, including prescription savings, vaccinations, available appointments and other pharmacy services, visit the pharmacy page of www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Family says viral video shows violent behavior of state trooper in McComb
This April 28, 2021 booking photo provided by the Copiah County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows...
How a DEA agent returned to work in Jackson after a murder charge: ‘They tried everything they could to get us not to charge him’
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 10, 2022
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another...
Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash

Latest News

The vaccine is available by appointment only at county health department clinics in Lee,...
Monkeypox vaccine available in Miss. for people with highest risk
The Sowashee Creek Bike Trail project has been in the making for nearly 10 years.
Sowashee Creek phase 1 complete
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
Meridian Symphony Orchestra prepares for new season
Meridian Symphony Orchestra prepares for new season
One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.