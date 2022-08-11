Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian early next week. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working on replacing a westbound bridge Monday, Aug. 15. The shift will happen by 12 noon that day.

Westbound traffic will shift to the median detour between Exit 156 and 157A. This will require shutting down the Highway 45 south ramp to I-20/59 for about 30 days.

MDOT said message boards will be in place to alert traffic of the upcoming traffic shift. Drivers are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews. Pedestrians are reminded to never try and cross an interstate.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.