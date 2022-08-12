Beautiful weekend ahead of us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are still dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area and that will linger into this evening as well. However, for the weekend, it will be a different story as we will be seeing dewpoints go down and temperatures going up. If you are heading out this evening, make sure you have an umbrella handy, but the showers will be mostly isolated events. This weekend will be a different story as we have been dealing with a rainy week, but sunshine will prevail this weekend.

For any outdoor activities, you should pack sunscreen and an extra water bottle as temperatures will still be in the mid-90s. We do have a chance for showers to develop south of I-20 Saturday evening, but Sunday will be the perfect day for outdoor activities, just make sure you find ways to try and beat the heat.

Tracking the tropics: We have one area in the Gulf of Mexico that we are watching as it has a 10% chance of developing. The system is moving off towards the coast of Texas and shouldn’t be of concern for turning into a tropical system, but it still can bring some heavy rain to that area.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.