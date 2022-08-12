Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break.
It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice.
About fifty homes are affected.
