Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County

Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Aug. 12 due to a water line break.
Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Aug. 12 due to a water line break.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break.

It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice.

About fifty homes are affected.

