City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ABRAHAM P PORTIS JR
|1971
|3818 SOUTH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:29 AM on August 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:26 PM on August 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 42ndAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.