Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:29 AM on August 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:26 PM on August 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 42ndAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.