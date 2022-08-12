‘The court system will not work without you’: Five students graduate from inaugural court reporter program

Graduates are Jessie Morgan Ponder Anglin of Mount Olive, Candace Cooley of Waynesboro, Amanda...
Graduates are Jessie Morgan Ponder Anglin of Mount Olive, Candace Cooley of Waynesboro, Amanda Barnes Hernandez of Eatonville, Felicia Jackson of Hattiesburg and Alicia Miller of Magee.(Administrative Office of Courts)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forrest Co., Miss. (WLBT) - Five students are gearing up to obtain their court reporter certification after recently graduating from the inaugural court reporter program at Pearl River Community College.

A ceremony was held to honor the students recently at the Forrest County Chancery Courthouse.

Speakers included several judges, as well as a veteran court reporter, who encouraged the students as they take their next steps, obtaining their court reporter certification.

“Be confident that you can and will become certified,” court reporter Twila Jordan-Hoover said.

Hoover, who led efforts to start the program at PRCC, said the graduates now have to prove they can meet certain requirements, including typing 225 words per minute, which is needed to accurately record testimonies and depositions during legal proceedings.

Once they’re certified, the new reporters likely will have little trouble finding employment.

There are currently 282 reporters who are licensed to practice in the state. That is nearly 100 fewer than there were a decade ago.

Meanwhile, the average age of court reporters in Mississippi is 55, with 25 percent being between 61 and 70 years old.

“The court system will not work without you,” said Mississippi Judicial College Director Randy Pierce. “There is a need that you will fill... You don’t know how much the judicial branch needs you, but you soon will find out.”

The program’s first graduates are non-traditional students, who come from diverse backgrounds.

Four of the five have children and jobs that they worked around to complete their studies, including Alicia Miller of Magee.

Miller started training as a court reporter more than 17 years ago on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Hurricane Katrina interrupted those plans and the small class she started in did not resume. She later worked as a sales associate for a cell service provider and is now a stay-at-home mom.

Other graduates include Jessie Morgan Ponder Anglin, of Mount Olive, Candace Cooley of Waynesboro, Amanda Barnes Hernandez of Eatonville, and Felicia Jackson of Hattiesburg.

Court reporters are professional stenographers who record, transcribe, and create an official record of court proceedings. There is a shortage of certified court reporters, as retirements have outpaced new people coming into the profession, according to a release from the Administrative Office of Courts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 12, 2022
Lydia's House sign
Lydia’s House back open

Latest News

American Medical Association president visits Mississippi
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest
FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination...
Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
Night one of the festival was dampened by weather, expecting a massive day two.
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival